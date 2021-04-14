Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. 516,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

