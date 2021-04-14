Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR: PFV) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/24/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:PFV traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €154.80 ($182.12). 3,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €137.20 ($161.41) and a fifty-two week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.38.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

