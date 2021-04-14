PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s previous — dividend of $0.00017.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $15.66.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.