Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petra Acquisition stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of PAIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,249. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Petra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

