Peterson Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.45. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

