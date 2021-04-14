Peter Starrett Sells 10,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FND stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,244. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.