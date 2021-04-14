Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ILPMF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

