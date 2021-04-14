Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.51. 374,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.01 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

