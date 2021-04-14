Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.61. 377,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

