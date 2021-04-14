Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

MDT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 108,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,465. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

