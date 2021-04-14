Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $300,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 174,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.