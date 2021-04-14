PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

