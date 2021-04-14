pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 95.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. pEOS has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $45.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 67% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00266447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.00732821 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.90 or 0.99750454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.00843924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.