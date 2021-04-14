People’s United Financial’s (PBCT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 811,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.