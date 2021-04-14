Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 962652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

