PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

PFSI stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares valued at $17,538,210. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

