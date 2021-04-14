Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.5 days.

Shares of PEGRF remained flat at $$13.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

