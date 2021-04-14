PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.52 ($0.31). Approximately 171,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 166,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get PCF Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £59.74 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.22.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.