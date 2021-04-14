PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Down 2%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.52 ($0.31). Approximately 171,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 166,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £59.74 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.22.

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

