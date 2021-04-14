Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PH traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.67. The stock had a trading volume of 501,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

