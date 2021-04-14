Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.17

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $14.08. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 54,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

