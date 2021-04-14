PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE:PAR opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

