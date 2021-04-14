Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Down 21.5% This Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $17,000.33 and $266.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

