Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 21,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,529. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

