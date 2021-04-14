Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 21,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,529. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
