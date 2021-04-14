Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

