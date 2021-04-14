Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,307 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

