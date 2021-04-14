Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

