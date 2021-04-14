Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $120,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $309.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.