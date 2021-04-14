Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,862 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 288.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $815.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

