Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of OVV opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

