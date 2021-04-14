Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $71.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

