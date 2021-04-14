Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 3,735 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Roche makes up about 2.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Roche by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Roche by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RHHBY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 1,424,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

