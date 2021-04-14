Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.55

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 790121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

