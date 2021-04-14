OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 490.40 ($6.41) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 494.60 ($6.46). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSB. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

