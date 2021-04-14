Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Orocobre stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

