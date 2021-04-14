ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. ORIX has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

