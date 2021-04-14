Origo Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

