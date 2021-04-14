ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 8,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several research firms recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

