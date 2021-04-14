OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 97,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,392,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

