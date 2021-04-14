OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

OGI stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $677.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

