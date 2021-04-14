Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

ORZCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,736. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

