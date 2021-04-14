Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $37.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.64 or 0.99905590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.52 or 0.00469150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.04 or 0.00318593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00769344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00126481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.