Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $2.47 on Top Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $11.09 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

