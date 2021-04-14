Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,008. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

