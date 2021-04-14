Oppenheimer Comments on Glaukos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Glaukos stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

