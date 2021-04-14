OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 679735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The company has a market cap of £86.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.69.

In related news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

