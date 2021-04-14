Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $900,988.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00063782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00641967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036538 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

