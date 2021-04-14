Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Up to $32.29

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $34.58. Ontrak shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 14,865 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $568.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

