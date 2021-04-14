OLO (NYSE:OLO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. OLO has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.