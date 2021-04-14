Okta, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.66).

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $265.32 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $135.80 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,208 shares of company stock worth $9,991,080 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

