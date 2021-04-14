OIN Finance (OIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00678355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036135 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,404,927 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

